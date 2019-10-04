Global Academy: Visit Our Open Event

Learn at Global Academy. Picture: Global

If you want a career in media... Your Future Starts Here!

Global Academy will be opening its doors to potential students at their next Open Event on Wednesday 15th January.

Global Academy in West London is a unique school recruiting students who want to work in broadcast and digital media to start in September 2020 in Year 10 and Year 12.

Come to the Open Event and you’ll get the chance to see the Academy in action including their state of the art radio and TV studios, meet students and staff, take part in media workshops and learn more about the media industry.

Graduates from the Global Academy are now working in top creative media companies including Global, BBC, Facebook, Google, Premier League Productions and more – as well as landing top university and media industry apprenticeship placements all over the UK.

Students experience everything they need to kick start their media careers, from classroom and studio training to exposure with industry professionals via guest speakers, 1-2-1 mentoring and work experience at Global and other industry partners. Our students leave the Academy with both a network of contacts and a personal portfolio of media projects.

Global, the Media & Entertainment company behind some of the UK’s best-loved radio brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, LBC and Gold are the driving force behind the Global Academy. They believe it’s crucial to arm students with the proper technical, business and creative skills they need to work in the broadcast and digital media industry, and to help them connect their core studies with vocational skills in a truly practical and entrepreneurial way in an inspirational environment. Global are determined to help young people fulfil their potential and want to extend this opportunity to students from all backgrounds.

Global Academy's partnership with the University of the Arts, London (UAL) enables them to offer a rigorous and challenging curriculum. The students study for GCSEs and A-Levels plus a qualification in Broadcast & Digital Media.

If you want a career in media - then why not join and apply today or join them at their next Open Event on Wednesday 15th January.