How Do UK Towns Become Twinned With A City Abroad?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Jenny, Leicester

Question: What is the process in how a city is twinned with another city abroad?

Answer: Councils or municipal governments hook up together.

It involves a personal connection between councilors which results in a twinning.

It’s a bit like tinder but for towns, it’s an excuse for councilors to go on jollies in both directions.

Swindon are twinned with Disneyland Paris, that's a great bit of business by them.