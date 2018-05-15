How Do UK Towns Become Twinned With A City Abroad?
15 May 2018, 16:20
Mystery Hour Question
Name: Jenny, Leicester
Question: What is the process in how a city is twinned with another city abroad?
Answer: Councils or municipal governments hook up together.
It involves a personal connection between councilors which results in a twinning.
It’s a bit like tinder but for towns, it’s an excuse for councilors to go on jollies in both directions.
Swindon are twinned with Disneyland Paris, that's a great bit of business by them.