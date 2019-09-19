Boris Johnson's Prorogation Plan Backfired, Says David Cameron

David Cameron believes Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament has backfired on him.

The Supreme Court is hearing submissions from former Prime Minister Sir John Major on the third and final day of the hearing in the UK's highest court

The case is being brought by some people who believe the prorogation was unlawful and intended to avoid scrutiny over Brexit.

The former Prime Minister says whatever the motive, it hasn't worked in Mr Johnson's favour.

People protesting Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament. Picture: PA

He said: "I think, as I put it, it was slightly sharp practice, because it didn't need to be done in the way that it was. I don't see the need for bringing the session to the end, I don't see the need for a Queen's Speech.

"It's actually backfired because it's fired up the people that want to avoid no-deal to take action more quickly. It was a mixture of slightly cute and slightly sharp practice and I didn't think it worked.

Cameron added, "Whether it's legal or not, that's for the courts to decide."

Prime Minister's senior aide Dominic Cummings. Picture: PA

LBC asked Cameron about Boris Johnson's key adviser, Dominic Cummings.

"I didn’t get on with Dom Cummings. He’s obviously a very bright guy, a brilliant campaigner and all the rest of it.

"Politics has to be a team enterprise and it’s quite difficult because obviously every Cabinet minister has got their own team and their own department and you have to work so hard to break down those barriers, that people who kind of try and erect them make your life more difficult.

"So I wasn’t a Cummings fan, I think it’s safe to say.

"Everyone needs their own advisors and their own team and in the end, look, the game of blaming the advisors I think is always a mistake. In the end it’s the politicians who make the decisions and they should be held accountable."