Nigel Farage Argues With Caller Who Says Boris Johnson “Stormed Off In A Huff” In Luxembourg

Nigel Farage battled with this angry caller who said Boris Johnson “got the same response that Theresa May got and he’s stormed off in a huff” after he refused to speak at a conference alongside Luxembourg’s Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel motioned to the empty podium beside him during his speech and urged Mr Johnson not to “hold the future hostage for party political gain.” Downing Street have said that the reason he didn't appear was due to the noise made by protesters, who were in close proximity.

On reflection of this the LBC caller, Simon from Southampton, said, “I’m absolutely disgusted by the way this has been spun. The man has come out in the media over the weekend saying about how he’s the Incredible Hulk and he’s going to smash us out of Europe.

“I listened to that press conference with Mr Bettel as it was going out live. It is quite clear they haven’t changed their stance. All along they haven’t changed their stance. Boris has gone there after bragging that he’s going to get us out of Europe, smash us out of Europe, get the deal of a lifetime, etc.

“It’s quite clear he’s gone there, got the same response that Theresa May got, they’re not prepared to budge and he’s stormed off in a huff,” said Simon.

Nigel responded that the Prime Minister didn’t storm off in a huff but commented on the geography of the situation.

The LBC presenter said: “There was his podium, just a few feet away from protesters, who would have screamed and shouted him down at every opportunity. Surely the Luxembourg Prime Minister, if he’d wanted for Boris Johnson not to be humiliated in any way, would’ve moved the press conference indoors.”

After the caller said details had already been released stating there was no option to move the conference indoors, Nigel said there is always an option to move a conference indoors.

He continued, “Even if you’re Prime Minister of a little country like Luxembourg, there is always a plan B.”

“What is it with this sense of entitlement? We want to leave them. Why should they? They’ve got 27 other countries to look after."

Simon said: “He wasn’t there to defend himself. This can only go down to one of two things: either what you’re saying and the way this has been spun is true, or my take on it is he’s gone there like the child he is, he hasn’t been able to get his own way, he’s got egg on his face again, and so he’s done a runner out the back door.”

