It's Time To Call Ukip A Day, Says Former Ukip Chair

"It’s time to call Ukip a day," said former Ukip deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans after party leader Richard Braine pulled out of his own conference due to low ticket sales.

The Chair, Kirsten Heriot, insists that the conference in Newport must go ahead as to cancel would be an insult to hard working party members.

Nick Ferrari asked Suzanne Evans, Ukip’s former deputy chairwoman, whether this was game over for the Ukip party.

“Well it sounds like it doesn’t it?” she said, “if you’ve got to a stage where a political party leader doesn’t even bother to turn up to their own party conference, you wonder why on Earth anybody else should bother to turn up.”

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has "usurped" Ukip, says Suzanne Evans. Picture: PA

“I’ve never heard of anything like it in my life, it’s completely ridiculous,” Evans said, “Surely it’s time to call it a day.”

Nick Ferrari asked whether we do still need a party which looks out for the principles of Ukip.

“The role of Ukip has been usurped by the Brexit Party,” she said, likening Nigel Farage's new party policies to that of Ukip's.

Evans revealed that Ukip hasn’t published their membership figures recently, which she says have “pretty much plummeted since Nigel Farage set up the Brexit Party.”