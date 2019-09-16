Jo Swinson: Jeremy Corbyn Is "Obviously And Clearly" Unfit To Be Prime Minister
The leader of the Liberal Democrats told LBC presenter Nick Ferrari that she wouldn't put him into the position of becoming prime minister.
She said: "I, of course, will work with people of all parties as I have been doing in recent weeks."
Swinson gave examples of her working with the SNP and Andrea Leadsom - despite disagreeing with them in many areas.
Explaining her view on Corbyn to Nick, she said: " I will always work with people where we agree.
"That's a different question to saying Jeremy Corbyn is fit to be prime minister.
Because he so obviously and clearly is not."