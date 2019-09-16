Jo Swinson: Jeremy Corbyn Is "Obviously And Clearly" Unfit To Be Prime Minister

16 September 2019, 10:46

The leader of the Liberal Democrats told LBC presenter Nick Ferrari that she wouldn't put him into the position of becoming prime minister.

She said: "I, of course, will work with people of all parties as I have been doing in recent weeks."

Swinson gave examples of her working with the SNP and Andrea Leadsom - despite disagreeing with them in many areas.

Jo Swinson: Jeremy Corbyn Is "Obviously And Clearly" Unfit To Be Prime Minister. Picture: PA

Explaining her view on Corbyn to Nick, she said: " I will always work with people where we agree.

"That's a different question to saying Jeremy Corbyn is fit to be prime minister.

Because he so obviously and clearly is not."

