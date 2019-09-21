This Caller Gives An UNEXPECTED Reason For Wanting Tom Watson To Be Labour Party Leader

Rob called LBC to say that he wants deputy leader Tom Watson to head up the Labour Party - and his reason made Matt Frei laugh.

LBC presenter Matt Frei asked why.

Rob from Peterborough responded: "Because I think he'd comprehensively destroy what's left."

This Caller Gives An UNEXPECTED Reason For Wanting Tom Watson To Be Labour Party Leader. Picture: lbc

He added: "There is a 'hard left' section to the Labour Party that just follow Jeremy like a messiah.

And they would just fly away as soon as Tom got in charge."

He then told Matt: "Plus, there's the Leave vote.

"If Labour had done the right thing, which was to support Leave in the referendum, in the same way that they did back in the 70s, none of us would be in the position and the landscape we are in now."