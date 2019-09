Watch Nicola Sturgeon Get Hit In The Head With A Swingball

Watch the hilarious moment Nicola Sturgeon gets whacked on the head with a Swingball.

The First Minister was visiting Dennistoun in Glasgow when she decided to pick up a racquet and have a game of Swingball.

Since Nicola Sturgeon retweeted the amusing clip, it was viewed over 346,000 times.