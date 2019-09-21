Wes Streeting Calls For Jon Lansman To Resign Over Attempted Tom Watson Coup

The motion has now been withdrawn but Labour MP Wes Streeting has said the damage has been done and the man who put it forward should resign.

He said: "Momentum is seen to be the Corbyn faction.

"I don't think what they've done is actually in Jeremy Corbyn's, the Labour party's interest and, most importantly, the country's interest.

The country should be our focus. Not these sorts of factional battles and reprisals."

Wes Streeting Calls For Jon Lansman To Resign Over Attempted Tom Watson Coup. Picture: PA

He then told LBC presenter Matt Frei: "I think Jon Lansman should really consider his position on the NEC and resign.

I don't understand how Jon Lansman can possibly think, as a member of the NEC, he has done the right thing for the country or the party."

Streeting then called on Corbyn and the Labour party to focus on the party's manifesto, instead of this event, in the coming weeks.