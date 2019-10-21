LBC Launches UK's First 24-Hour National Rolling News Radio Station - LBC News

The LBC News team. Picture: Global

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, has announced the launch of LBC News, a 24-hour national rolling news radio station.

The sister station to LBC, Leading Britain’s Conversation, LBC News will be a fully dedicated rolling news channel, providing up-to-the-minute UK and world news, business, travel, weather and sport across its platforms – on air, online at lbcnews.co.uk and on social media @lbcnews.

With the strap line “Where The News Never Stops”, Global’s brand-new dedicated news station will broadcast a full round-up of the very latest national and international news in 20 minutes every 20 minutes, presented by some of the UK’s most experienced news broadcasters, including former Sky News presenters Martin Stanford, Lisa Aziz, Ian Payne as well as Jim Diamond.

The station will also broadcast Prime Minister’s Questions live and in full every Wednesday at midday, as well as staying with press conferences and other events of major importance for extended live coverage.

Global is the second largest news broadcaster in the UK (second only to the BBC). LBC News will be powered by Global’s own team of 140 broadcast and multi-media journalists, based in 13 newsrooms across the UK and further supported by a team of reporters around the world. It will be distinct from LBC, Britain’s biggest commercial news talk station, which will continue to provide a 24/7 platform for debate, opinion and phone ins on the biggest stories of the day.

Ashley Tabor-King, Global's Founder and Executive President, said: "As the first commercial radio station in the UK, LBC has a 46-year history of providing the latest news, so it is exciting to launch LBC News, a new, dedicated station for the brand that can stay with major stories and events live longer and dedicate itself to pure news. With Global’s 24-hour radio rolling news channel, there will be no opinion or debate, just the news – on the radio, online and on our app – live, as it happens."

LBC News launches on Monday 28th October from 6.00am. It will be available across the UK on DAB digital radio (D1), at lbcnews.co.uk and on Global Player.