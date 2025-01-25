Bad Boys of Improv review: Is improv the underrated art form?

The Bad Boys of Improv. Left to right: Hunter Johns, Lucy Conley, Gabriel Romero Day. Picture: Bad Boys of Improv

By Grace Parsons

With musicals and plays dominating the stages, an evening of unpredictability and uniqueness is exactly what the London theatre scene needs.

Prior to the main event, the audience is treated to a pre-show performance from improv troop Custard, made up of Craig Gilchrist, Jack Pryor, and Jess Rogers.

For those who are experiencing an improv show for the first time, the absurdity and liveliness of their performance gives you a sneak peak into how the rest of the evening is set to pan out.

Lucy Conley, Hunter Johns, and Gabriel Romero Day make up the Bad Boys of Improv, and the premise of the act is to spin innocent audience anecdotes into hilariously abstract storylines.

Self-proclaimed ‘blonde bombshell’ Lucy Conley kept the scenes fresh with her ability to emulate an array of different characters. Ms Conley’s quick decision to instigate a flashback sequence made for one of the standout scenes of the evening.

Witty one-liners from Hunter Johns, producer and co-founder, were a masterclass in comedic timing. He kept the pace of the performance ticking over nicely, and Mr Johns’ accent choices had the audience laughing out loud in every scene.

Gabriel Romero Day was highly entertaining as the new love interest of Ms Conley’s character. The dynamic between Mr Romero Day and Mr Johns was comical, both of their primary characters fighting for Ms Conley’s character, and their ability to create that competitive undertone was effortless.

The skill of all three to think on their feet kept the dialogue flowing with ease and the audience engaged throughout the performance. The rapport between the trio is evident, with each performer able to tacitly move the story along.

The accompaniment of emcee Jordan Lewis on the piano was a nice touch. He was able to expertly keep up with the group and the addition of the music assisted in setting the mood of each scene.

For those craving an evening of unconventional but innovative theatre, this performance is not one to miss.

So to answer the question: Is improv an underrated art form? The answer is, yes.

Bad Boys of Improv and Friends is playing at the Rosemary Branch theatre until Sunday January 26.