By Grace Parsons

Look no further for the best podcasts of 2023, all of which can be found on Global Player

The News Agents podcast and their most recent The News Agents USA podcast. Picture: Global

The News Agents

For all the latest news and political insight, listeners should tune in to The News Agents podcast.

Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall – three of the UK’s top journalists – have teamed up to discuss the all the recent updates from the political sphere.

They’re not just here to tell you what's happening, but why. Expect astute analysis and explanation of the day's news – and a healthy dose of scepticism and the ability to laugh at it all when needed.

John and Emily have launched The News Agents USA podcasts so fans can get all the updates from across the pond.

James O'Brien The Whole Show podcast. Picture: Global

James O'Brien The Whole Show

Listen to James O'Brien's phone-in show, which will make you think - and possibly change your outlook on the big stories.

James O'Brien is on air from 10am to 1pm, to join the conversation call: 0345 60 60 973.

The Wittering Whitehalls. Picture: Global

The Wittering Whitehalls

You can enlist the help of Michael & Hilary Whitehall to help solve your problems. This podcast is your invitation to garner their thoughts on everything from workouts to weddings, seaside towns to social media and everything in between.

Expect rants, raves, harsh truths and expletives as Hilary & Michael consider your points of view and possibly offer up a solution to your issues.

You can email your questions, thoughts or problems to TheWitteringWhitehalls@gmail.com

Unprecedented Inside Downing Street. Picture: Global

Unprecedented Inside Downing Street

Brexit, Covid, Partygate, lockdowns, leaks, the war in Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis and the scandals that plagued our politics. Guto Harri was in the room when the big decisions were made.

In this podcast, expect unprecedented access into Number 10 Downing Street, during one of the most chaotic periods in British political history.

Guto was Boris Johnson’s Communications Chief. When he first walked over the Number 10 threshold, things weren’t normal.

The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett. Picture: Global

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

The Diary of a CEO podcast is an unfiltered journey following the lives of the people that have defined culture and created stories worth studying.

Steven Bartlett is an entrepreneur and investor featured on Dragon's Den. He has interviewed countless guests, from footballers to actors to reality-tv stars, including the likes of Gary Neville, Maisie Williams, and Davina McCall.

Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women. Picture: Global

Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women

LBC's Rachel Johnson talks directly to women who had to be 'difficult' to get to where they are today.

Women who take the word difficult as a compliment not an insult. And women who had to fight, resist, and insist in order to get things done.

Rachel interviews guests such as Georgia Harrison, Kirstie Allsopp, Jess Phillips, and more to uncover their journey's to success.

Filthy Ritual with Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala. Picture: Global

Filthy Ritual with Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala

At the turn of the 21st century, set in one of London's most wealthy suburbs, Hampstead, Juliette D'Souza wreaked havoc on a number of people's lives. She became filthy rich, and one of the most prolific con women in British history.

Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala speak exclusively to the reporters who travelled to Suriname to track Juliette down, one of Britain's leading shamans and the victims who came together in search of justice.

Hannah and Suruthi are well versed in the true crime sphere, thanks to their other podcast RedHanded, which you can also listen to on Global Player.

