Dune: Part Two characters join Call of Duty universe in epic showdown facing off with in-game battle!

Legendary Entertainment and Activision have collaborated to integrate the characters from "Dune: Part Two," portrayed by Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, into the Call of Duty universe.

These characters, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Butler), are now part of new bundles for Activision's games, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" and "Call of Duty: Warzone."

Both bundles, featuring Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, are already available and can be accessed through the Call of Duty in-game store.

In a video released by Activision, Chalamet and Butler had an early look at their in-game characters and engaged in a one-on-one, knives-only death match on the classic Rust map in Call of Duty.

Chalamet expressed his amazement, saying, "Wow — insane. You guys made me look better in the game!" as he observed his game avatar.

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary, is scheduled to premiere on March 1, 2024, after being delayed from its original Nov. 3 date due to strikes. The sequel continues the story of Paul Atreides as he joins forces with Chani and the Fremen, seeking revenge against those who destroyed his family. Faced with a critical choice between love and the fate of the universe, he strives to avert a dire future that only he can foresee.

"Dune: Part Two" is the second installment in Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic science-fiction novel. The first film, released in November 2021, grossed $402 million worldwide, earned 10 Academy Award nominations, and won Oscars in several categories, including best original score, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects.

The video showcasing Chalamet and Butler facing off in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" can be watched below.