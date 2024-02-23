Dune: Part Two review: Villeneuve delivers the ultimate blockbuster with stunning visuals and jaw-dropping action

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Picture: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

By Emma Soteriou

Dune: Part Two is undeniably ambitious. But it pays off.

While Part One acted as the world-builder, a prologue of what was to come, Part Two throws you straight into the action, continuing to deliver on the stunning visuals that define this franchise.

It's clear to see director Denis Villeneuve is embracing the world Frank Herbert built out so vividly on the page while also making it his own.

The film picks up right where the Part One ended, following Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, as they are finally accepted into the Fremen – the natives of Arrakis. Despite Paul’s main priority being revenge for the downfall of his family, the Fremen begin to believe that he is the messiah and can lead them. As Paul fights to prove himself, he faces a choice that will not only impact himself but those he loves most too: does he follow the prophecies and visions laid out before him or take his own path?

Paul is a complex character, but one that Timothee Chalamet tackles phenomenally well. He is constantly evolving as the power dynamic shifts, which directly impacts his relationship with everyone around him. From his mother to the Fremen as a whole, Paul is almost unrecognisable by the end. But it’s the relationship he builds with Chani that draws you in from the very beginning. Zendaya and Chalamet have great chemistry together, regardless of whether they are fighting side-by-side or sharing more personal moments away from prying eyes.

(L-r) TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides and ZENDAYA as Chani in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Picture: Niko Tavernise

But the most epic scene of the entire film – and arguably the most anticipated – is Paul’s first sandworm ride. It is a turning point not only in the narrative, with Paul finally proving himself to the Fremen, but also in the visuals and sound. It is a reminder of why this film is best seen on the biggest possible screen with the best sound.

The showdowns between the Fremen and Harkonnens are also incredible to watch unfold, with smooth yet thrilling fight sequences that hook you in. One moment sees Paul and Chani show off just how good their teamwork is when they come together to down an ornithopter – yet you still find yourself holding your breath every step of the way. The high-stakes scenes are ramped up a notch when Austin Butler’s ruthless Feyd-Rautha emerges as the primary villain - and don't worry, his Elvis days (and accent) are long behind him.

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Picture: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

But in amongst the action, the film can be surprisingly funny at times too - and that is, for the most part, thanks to Javier Bardem’s Stilgar. Though slightly jarring at times, his jokes are able to lighten the mood during some of the tensest scenes without taking away from them.

Despite the film coming in at 2 hours 46 mins, the story is paced well and there is plenty of time for the plot to unfold without feeling rushed. However, as the end nears and Paul is left contemplating the right move, each shot starts to feel more dragged out - like a brief pause to take in the view before a switch is flicked and things kick back into gear.

The jaw-dropping ending leaves you satisfied yet reeling for what's to come, with a million emotions hitting all at once.

(L-r) AUSTIN BUTLER as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and LÉA SEYDOUX as Lady Margot Fenring in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Picture: Niko Tavernise

Villeneuve delivers on Herbert’s vision and exceeds it.

Dune: Part Two is the definition of a blockbuster done right, topping its predecessor in every way, from the narrative and visuals to the acting from a brilliant cast.

4/5