Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 22, dies from hit-and-run outside of takeaway

Grill Out in Oswestry. Picture: Google Maps

By Fran Way

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman died after a hit-and-run outside of a takeaway in the early hours of this morning.

West Mercia Police say officers were called to the scene in Oswestry at 2.50am after a car mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway and struck down two people.

Both were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. The 22-year-old died shortly after arriving. The second victim has serious injuries and is being treated.

READ MORE:Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves multiple people dead

READ MORE: Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

In a desperate plea to find the driver and the car, police asked for witnesses who might have seen a ‘light gold or champagne Volvo’.

In a fresh update this afternoon, officers said a 28-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues. Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”