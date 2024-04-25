North East Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates

The next election of the Mayor of North East Combined Authority will take place on 2 May 2024.

The mayor will represent two million people in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham.

Paul Donaghy - Reform UK

Jamie Driscoll - Independent

Andrew Gray - Green Party

Kim McGuinness - Labour

Aidan King - Liberal Democrat

Guy Renner-Thompson - Conservative

The election is on 2 May at the same time as local council and police and crime commissioner elections.