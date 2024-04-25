Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
North East Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates
25 April 2024, 14:42
The next election of the Mayor of North East Combined Authority will take place on 2 May 2024.
The mayor will represent two million people in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham.
- Paul Donaghy - Reform UK
- Jamie Driscoll - Independent
- Andrew Gray - Green Party
- Kim McGuinness - Labour
- Aidan King - Liberal Democrat
- Guy Renner-Thompson - Conservative
The election is on 2 May at the same time as local council and police and crime commissioner elections.