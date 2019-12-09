Exclusive

90% of Labour leaflets don't mention Jeremy Corbyn, LBC investigation finds

9 December 2019, 07:57

Jeremy Corbyn is not mentioned in most Labour leaflets in London
Jeremy Corbyn is not mentioned in most Labour leaflets in London. Picture: LBC / PA

An LBC exclusive survey has found that almost 90% of Labour candidate leaflets distributed around London do not mention leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Of the 73 Labour candidates running in the capital, only 8 included a picture or any mention of the man who wants to be our Prime Minister.

In fact, more choice to refer to the London Mayor Sadiq Khan than the leader of the party.

Even members of Corbyn's Shadow Cabinet - Barry Gardiner, Sir Keir Starmer and John McDonnell - do not include Mr Corbyn in their literature.

In contrast, around 66% of Conservative leaflets mention Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

More leaflets mention Sadiq Khan than Jeremy Corbyn
More leaflets mention Sadiq Khan than Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: LBC

A Labour spokesperson told LBC: "As Jeremy has said, there are leaders in every community.

"We're not electing a president, we're electing Labour MPs to form a Labour government to bring about real change, stop the Tories selling out our NHS and to put money in people's pockets."

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains why he thinks Labour candidates are shunning their leader: "There is good reason for this. When I spoke to one senior Tory close to the top of Boris Johnson's campaign, they told me their strategy was to ignore the subject of Brexit in London.

"And instead concentrate on attacking Jeremy Corbyn and the threat the Conservatives think he will pose to the economy, and particularly on the potential for collapsing house prices."

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson admitted Heathrow may not be expanded

Boris Johnson casts doubt over Heathrow expansion and HS2

Nick Ferrari interviewing Boris Johnson live on LBC

Nick Ferrari calls out Boris Johnson over Home Secretary's crime claims
The controversial turkey wearing a vegan jumper

BBC ad accused of bias over turkey wearing "I love vegan" jumper
Boris Johnson live on LBC

Boris Johnson - Live on LBC with Nick Ferrari from 8am today