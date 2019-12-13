General Election: Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses her seat

13 December 2019, 03:45 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 04:01

Jo Swinson
Jo Swinson. Picture: PA

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish National Party has won a huge majority of the seats north of the border and took their biggest scalp with the leader of the Lib Dems.

There were high hopes for Ms Swinson's party at the start of the campaign, but it never took off and the exit poll predicted that they would win a single additional seat.

Her short reign as Lib Dem leader has come to a disastrous end - as with Nick Clegg - as she lost her seat by 149 votes.

Speaking after her defeat, Ms Swinson said she "will be making further remarks later today".

She added: "Some will be celebrating the wave of nationalism that is sweeping on both sides of the border.

"And I do congratulate all those who are newly elected.

"These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today."

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Iain Dale had this advice for Boris Johnson

General Election analysis: Iain Dale explains the big challenge Boris Johnson is now facing
Lord Newby admits Brexit will now happen

General Election: Senior Lib Dem admits Brexit is now going ahead
Alastair Campbell didn't hold back when discussing Jeremy Corbyn

Alastair Campbell tears into Jeremy Corbyn as Labour faces huge election defeat
Jacqui Smith looked into the future of the Labour Party

What next for Labour? LBC's panel look at future of Jeremy Corbyn's party