General Election: Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses her seat

Jo Swinson. Picture: PA

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish National Party has won a huge majority of the seats north of the border and took their biggest scalp with the leader of the Lib Dems.

There were high hopes for Ms Swinson's party at the start of the campaign, but it never took off and the exit poll predicted that they would win a single additional seat.

Her short reign as Lib Dem leader has come to a disastrous end - as with Nick Clegg - as she lost her seat by 149 votes.

Speaking after her defeat, Ms Swinson said she "will be making further remarks later today".

She added: "Some will be celebrating the wave of nationalism that is sweeping on both sides of the border.

"And I do congratulate all those who are newly elected.

"These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today."