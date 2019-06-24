Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be the next Prime Minister - these are the latest odds on the Conservative leadership contest.

It is the Foreign Secretary against the former Foreign Secretary in the race to replace Theresa May after they were selected by Tory MPs as the final two.

They will now face a vote from Conservative members to decide who will be the next Prime Minister.

The next Prime Minister: What are the latest odds?

Boris Johnson is the heavy favourite to be the next Prime Minister after leading the Conservative leadership race right from the start.

Boris Johnson: 1/4

Jeremy Hunt: 7/2

Ladbrokes have it at 2/1 that Mr Johnson will secure 60-70% of the vote among Conservative members.

* Odds correct at time of writing.

When will the new Prime Minister be named?

Now that the final two candidates have been chosen by Conservative MPs, it will be down to Tory members to vote on who they want to be their new leader.

That process has now begun with a number of hustings events taking place up and down the country.

Voting has now started and the winner being announced in the week commencing 22nd July 2019.

Once the next Prime Minister is announced, he is expected to move into Downing Street very quickly.

Which candidates stood to be the next Tory leader?

13 candidates put their name forward to be the next Conservative leader.

James Cleverley

Michael Gove

Sam Gyimah

Matt Hancock

Mark Harper

Jeremy Hunt

Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson

Andrea Leadsom

Kit Malthouse

Esther McVey

Dominic Raab

Rory Stewart

Cleverley, Malthouse and Gyimah withdrew before the first vote among Conservative MPs.

Following that first vote, Leadsom, Harper and McVey all failed to get the minimum number of backers and were eliminated, while Hancock withdrew shortly afterwards.

Raab was knocked out after the second vote, Stewart after the third and Javid after the fourth.

That left three candidates remaining: Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson. Gove got the fewest votes in the final poll and was therefore eliminated.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the final two candidates remaining. Picture: PA

Why did Theresa May resign as Prime Minister?

On 24th May, Theresa May announced she was going to resign as Prime Minister after it became clear she would not be able to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

She has resigned as Conservative leader, but said she would be staying on as Prime Minister until a successor had been appointed.

Theresa May breaks down as she announces her resignation. Picture: PA

What is Boris Johnson's position on Brexit?

Boris Johnson was the leader of the Vote Leave campaign before the EU referendum and is largely credited with securing enough votes to win the referendum.

Mr Johnson was appointed Foreign Secretary but resigned after the Chequers agreement, saying he could not support the Prime Minister's plan on Brexit.

He now says that the UK will leave the European Union on 31st October, regardless of whether we have a deal. That means the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

What is Jeremy Hunt's position on Brexit?

Jeremy Hunt voted Remain in the EU referendum, but has since had a change of heart and now backs leaving the European Union.

Mr Hunt's plan is to make changes to Theresa May's withdrawal agreement in order to get a deal through parliament that would allow us to leave at the end of October.

However, he has also said that if it is not possible to get a deal through, he would be willing to leave without a deal.