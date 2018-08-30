Bikini-Clad Sadiq Khan Blimp Set To Fly Over London

A bikini-clad balloon with the likeness of London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, is set to fly over Parliament Square this weekend.

It comes a month after a similarly huge balloon depicting a spray-tanned Donald Trump in a nappy with a smartphone soared above the capital during his first presidential trip to the UK.

The design of the inflatable - which shows the mayor dressed in a yellow bikini - pokes fun at an early decision in which he banned adverts on the Tube showing a woman in a similar swimsuit.

Sadiq Khan Blimp Set To Fly Over London. Picture: @YannyBruere

Yanny Bruere - who describes himself as a "free speech advocate" - has spearheaded a successful campaign to raise money for a 29ft blimp of Mr Khan to hover above Westminster this Saturday.

More than 3,400 people have donated to the cause, which its organiser says is aimed at ensuring the mayor loses his job at the next election in 2020.

Another Angle Of The Sadiq Khan Balloon. Picture: @YannyBruere

The crowdfunding page reads: "Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels.

"People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe, 81 murders this year alone! Khan Out."

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: "The City Hall 'city operation's team' has spoken with the organisers of this balloon and given permission for them to use the Parliament Square Garden."

It is thought the balloon will fly over Parliament Square this coming Saturday from 9.30am to 11.30am.