Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell who played Zak Dingle in soap dies aged 77

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell has died aged 77. Picture: ITV

By Asher McShane

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle in the soap, has died "peacefully with his loved ones around him" aged 77, his family said in a statement issued by ITV.

The show posted online: "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away."

His family said in a statement: "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him.

"He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

ITV said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.

Steve Halliwell played Zak Dingle for 29 years. Picture: ITV

"All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.

"Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him."

John Whiston Managing Director of Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North, said: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on.

"To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart.

"To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."

