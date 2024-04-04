Megan McKenna announces she is pregnant with first child with footballer fiancé

Megan McKenna delights in her pregnancy announcement with fiance Oliver Burke. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Megan McKenna has revealed to fans she is pregnant with her first child with her footballer fiancé, Oliver Burke.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former The Only Way Is Essex star expressed her joy on Thursday about starting a family with the Birmingham City player, with whom she got engaged last June.

In a post shared to Instgram, the TV personality and singer said: A little bit of you & a little bit of me...now we're a family."

McKenna shared a compilation video of the pair holding up pictures of the ultrasound scan and pregnancy tests to her 2.7 million followers.

In the video, Megan is also seen showing off her baby bump in parts as she posed in a dressing gown.

She also shared the moment her and Oliver discovered she was expecting after she had taken the test.

Other celebs - such as Stacey Solomon and Charlotte Crosby - have commented on the post and shared their excitement and well-wishes.

In June 2023 Megan revealed her engagement to Oliver after just five months of being a couple.

Since they were first spotted together in February of that same year, their relationship has continued to grow.

Baby joy as Megan McKenna smiles at her scan. Picture: Instagram

After enjoying a romantic getaway to Montenegro, Megan shared that they had taken their relationship to the next level.

Accompanied by a video montage of their holiday, she declared: "YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible.

"I love you Oliver Burke... here's to forever, my future husband ♥️"

Oliver responded by commenting: 'I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can't wait to grow old with you my wife to be.