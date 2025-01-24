James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Actress and Writer Dame Maureen Lipman reads The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin
24 January 2025, 09:33
In the third instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Dame Maureen Lipman reads The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin by Beatrix Potter
The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin follows a mischievous squirrel who joins his companions on a trip to Owl Island to gather nuts for the winter, repeatedly provoking the stern owl, Old Brown, with impudent riddles.
Nutkin’s antics eventually lead to trouble when Old Brown loses patience and nearly captures him, leaving Nutkin to escape with a damaged tail and a hard-earned lesson in respect.
Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.