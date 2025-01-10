Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, reads the Tale of Peter Rabbit

In the first of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, reads the Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit loves the yummy vegetables he finds in Mr McGregor's garden, the only problem is: Mr McGregor doesn't want Peter to get his paws on his crops!

One of Beatrix Potter's most popular and well-loved tales, this mischievous little rabbit has hopped into the heart of generations of book lovers. First published in 1902.

