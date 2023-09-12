Watch: Incredible moment cow is rescued by winch after falling into sinkhole

The cow was rescued from the sinkhole with a winch, stunning social media users. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

Footage has emerged of the incredible rescue of a cow after it fell into a sinkhole.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Workers raced to free the animal at Witton Castle Country Park in Bishop Auckland as the a farmer put out an alert that a bullock had fallen in.

Nobody had noticed the sinkhole until the cow got suck.

Witton Castle comes to the rescue with local farmer! 🙂 The Bullock fell into some sort of sinkhole which nobody knew about but is now absolutely fine in the field with his pals. Posted by Witton Castle Country Park on Thursday, September 7, 2023

In the video, three men work to harness it with a strap before a tractor winches it out gradually.

The cow is slowly hoisted out via his hind legs as it emerges from the hole which is barely wider than his own body.

The cow's rescue astounded social media users. Picture: Facebook/Witton Castle Country Park

The tractor reverses as his neck and head emerge, before gently allowing him to be placed on his back.

The three men then unstrap him and allow him to get back to his feet before he trots off to join his herd, who appear fascinated with what just happened.

The cow was not hurt during his accident.

"And that's how you pull it out!" the tractor driver triumphantly declares.

Read more: US explorer rescued from cave after 12 days trapped underground in Turkey

The rescue involved three men to help a tractor driver winch the cow out. Picture: Facebook/Witton Castle Country Park

Read more: Teacher slams RSPCA after being cleared of animal cruelty over footage of her punching and kicking horse

Users have been fascinated by the rescue, with the video having been watched more than 2.5m times.

"Jesus... how on earth... pleased it's ok," wrote one user on Facebook.

"Wow. He was very lucky. Poor thing so traumatising. Great job guys," said another.

A third said: "It's cute how all his buddies came over to see him. Great job saving him."