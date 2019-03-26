Moment Show-Off Driver Wrecks £250,000 Lamborghini By Smashing It Into A Tree

This is the moment a supercar driver who was trying to show-off his Lamborghini lost control and smashed into a tree and a brick wall.

Onlookers watched in horror as the £250,000 car raced down a narrow London street before the driver lost control and headed straight for the kerb.

The Huracan Performante spun out of control and after nearly colliding with the front of a white van, smashed through a roadworks sign and into a tree and brick wall.

Video footage that captured the high speed crash shows a mass of onlookers gather around the supercar taking pictures of its destruction.

The moment a show-off driver wrecked his £250,000 Lamborghini. Picture: Storyful

Whilst the driver walked away without injury, the supercar suffered a significant battering.

The bonnet and boot were both crushed by the smash, and the front-right tyre was bent back.

Part of the windscreen was also smashed by the temporary construction sign the car flung into the air as it mounted the kerb.

The video ends as the mangled car is picked up into the air by a recovery truck, showing off the damage.

One spectator said the car was 'easily a write-off', while another said he was sure he saw the driver crying when he climbed out of the car.