Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight launch LIVE
20 July 2021, 11:07
The Amazon boss is heading into space today, along with three other passengers.
Today, Jeff Bezos' private space company Blue Origin will be launching its first-ever human flight.
Not only will the Amazon CEO be on-board the spaceflight, he will be joined by his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old student, Oliver Daemen - Blue Origin's first paying customer.
The team will be propelled into space atop the New Shepard rocket, before being suspended for around four minutes, then returning to the Earth's atmosphere.