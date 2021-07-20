Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight launch LIVE

Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight launch LIVE. Picture: Blue Origin

By Emma Clarke

The Amazon boss is heading into space today, along with three other passengers.

Today, Jeff Bezos' private space company Blue Origin will be launching its first-ever human flight.

Not only will the Amazon CEO be on-board the spaceflight, he will be joined by his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old student, Oliver Daemen - Blue Origin's first paying customer.

The team will be propelled into space atop the New Shepard rocket, before being suspended for around four minutes, then returning to the Earth's atmosphere.

WATCH THE BLUE ORIGIN LAUNCH LIVE: