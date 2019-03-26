Moment Bailiff Gets Her Own Car Clamped After Parking Across Disabled Man's Driveway

This is the moment a bailiff found her own car had been clamped after she parked across a disabled man's driveway.

A bailiff got a huge shock when she discovered that one of her wheels got clamped while she was working.

Video footage shows the woman telling somebody on the phone that she was an enforcement officer as onlookers called the action a 'taste of her own medicine'.

"You can't park there love," an onlooker says.

"He's disabled and you've blocked him."

It is unclear who the woman was on the phone to, but said that she was an enforcement officer and insisted somebody had said it was okay to park as she did.

But as the camera moves back, the video shows the car parked across the driveway with one wheel up on the curb and the rest of the car in an adjacent parking bay.

Moment bailiff finds her own car clamped after blocking disabled man's driveway. Picture: Jam Press

The white van had a number of disabled stickers on its back windows, but that didn't deter the bailiff from parking her car close to the back of it.

As the video plays, the owner of the van appears with his blue badge and shows it to the camera.

"Parked on the kerb and in front of his drive so he can't even get off in his van," the onlooker says.

Watch the confrontation in the video above.