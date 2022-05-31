LGBT activists chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi over his trans comments during uni visit

By Will Taylor

LGBT+ activists heckled education secretary Nadhim Zahawi with shouts of "Tory scum" as he visited Warwick University.

Members of its LGBT+ group Warwick Pride brandished flags and placards as they demonstrated against him during his trip to the university's conservative association.

A statement from the organisation said members were upset at him for his "role" in "institutional transphobia" and because he used the term "adult human female".

Protesters chanted "LGB with the T", "no space for transphobes" and "trans rights are human rights".

Mr Zahawi was taken away by campus security while The Telegraph said a Tory association member was struck on the head by a protester during the ruckus on Friday. He had been on site for about two hours.

Warwick Pride made comments about Kathleen Stock, a former lecturer at the University of Sussex who has been criticised for her views on trans issues, in advance of Mr Zahawi's visit.

Activists chanted against the Tories. Picture: Warwick University Conservative Association

The education secretary said it was "unacceptable that a scholar of her calibre should be hounded out of university".

Warwick Pride insisted Mr Zahawi "plays a significant role in institutional transphobia as education secretary for the UK".

It went on to say that Mr Zahawi "trivialises" the effects of outing LGBT+ people to their parents.

He has previously said parents should be "front and centre" in decisions about their trans children.

The group also said he used the "common transphobic dog-whistle 'adult human female'".

Warwick's Conservative Association said it "supports the right to freedom of speech and expression for everyone regardless of political affiliation" and that it was "a shame that, on this occasion, the intention of many protesters was not to express their own views but to prevent the Secretary of State from expressing his".

A Department for Education source told the Telegraph: "This proves the need for the Freedom of Speech Bill and is more evidence against those who say there is no such thing as a chilling culture on campus."