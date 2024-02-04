Watch: Police release new CCTV of Clapham chemical attack suspect and issue update on last known sighting

Police release CCTV of Clapham attack suspect

By Will Taylor

Police have released new CCTV of the Clapham chemical attack suspect.

Abdul Ezedi is seen strolling around Tesco in Caledonian Road, North London, on Wednesday - shortly after a woman was left with life changing injuries after being assaulted with a corrosive substance.

Police previously released a still from the shop's CCTV but have now released a clip showing him pace around the store.

He is first seen outside at about 8.30pm, with the injuries to the right side of his face visible.

Ezedi, now the subject of a nationwide manhunt, had left Clapham and travelled to North London.

Ezedi was recorded at a Tesco in North London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The Afghan, wearing a blue shirt and dark coat and trousers, is seen walking down an aisle with a bottle of water.

He appears confused in the self-checkout area, and is then seen striding out with the bottle.

Police say he was later spotted getting on the Victoria line to Victoria station, where he changed to the District line and went eastbound.

He was last seen at Tower Hill at 9.33pm. Detectives are racing to find out where he went after.

Properties have been searched in London and Newcastle, where containers were found at his home. He had travelled dwon from the North East on Wednesday.

Police continue to search for Ezedi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A woman, 31, who Ezedi is said to have been in a relationship with was left with life-changing injuries and is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Her two children, aged eight and three, were also hurt, as were others who intervened and witnessed the attack.

The Met issued the footage with a new appeal, offering £20k for information leading to Ezedi's arrest and warning anyone who may be helping him.

Commander Jon Savell said: "I am hugely grateful to the public for the significant number of calls that we have received.

"Your help is critical. A reward of up to £20,000 is now available for information leading to his arrest.

"I must warn anyone who is helping Ezedi to evade capture - if you are harbouring or assisting him then you will be arrested.

"Our inquiry line is staffed 24/7 by specialist detectives who are progressing enquiries around-the-clock. If you know where he is or have information that may assist call them now."

Lab analysis shows the liquid is used in the attack "was a very strong concentrated corrosive substance, either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carbonate".

The Met is working with other UK police forces and national bodies including the National Crime Agency, British Transport Police and UK Visas and Immigration.

Investigations into why he was allowed to stay in the UK despite his sexual assault conviction in 2018 are ongoing.