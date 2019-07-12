Police Car Taken For A Joy-Ride Round Krispy-Kreme Car Park

This is the moment a prankster took a police car for a joy ride after finding the ride unattended in a Krispy-Kreme car park.

Video footage shows the moment a member of the public discovered the unattended police car parked outside the donut shop, before starting the engine.

A few moments later, the man sticks his thumb up out of the window and turns on the blue emergency lights before starting his joy ride around the carpark to the amusement of onlookers.

The driver then manages to locate the switch for the siren, blast it as he drove around slowly and returning the car to its space.

A man took the police car on a joy ride after finding it unattended in a Krispy-Kreme car park. Picture: YouTube / IdiotUKDriversExposed

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the car was taken whilst two officers were picking up refreshments from a nearby shop, and the man was given "words of advice".

"While on duty two officers encountered an incident that required a prompt police response," they said.

"The officers left their police vehicle and keys unattended.

"After assisting with the incident, they then went to get refreshments from a nearby shop.

"In their absence, a member of the public entered the vehicle and proceeded to drive it round the car park with the sirens and lights on.

"Officers noticed the vehicle being driven around the car park and approached the member of the public as he was returning the vehicle to where he had found it and the member of public apologised.

"The driver was given words of advice.

"Upon returning to their station, the two officers promptly alerted a supervisor to the incident and admitted their wrong doing, they were given management words of advice."

Watch the video at the top of the page.