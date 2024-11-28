'Rather different from The Kardashians': First trailer released for 'Meet the Rees-Moggs' reality TV show

'Meet the Rees-Moggs' new reality series sneak peak as trailer is released

By Henry Moore

Jacob Rees-Mogg joins LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today ahead of the release of his brand-new reality show ‘Meet the Rees-Moggs’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The show will give fans and detractors a look into the life of one of the UK’s most controversial MPs.

The reality show, airing on Discovery+, will follow Mr Rees-Mogg and his family as they navigate the life of one of Britain's most divisive political figures.

Speaking about the Docuseries before its launch, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "It (the show) came to me out of the blue.

"I got an email saying, 'Will I be interested in doing this?' And to be honest, I thought it was a spoof when I first got it.

Tune in as Jacob Rees-Mogg joins LBC’s Nick Ferrari At Breakfast today at 9:30am.

Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving for a screening of new Discovery+ reality series Meet the Rees-Moggs. Picture: Alamy

"I thought 'Who on earth would want to make a programme about the Rees-Mogg family?'

"And then my agent made inquiries, and we initially were talking about it being more political, because it was sometime before the election and so on, and then the election came, it evolved."

Asked whether the series could change the public's view on him, he told PA: "I don't think I'll change many people's minds.

"I think it is interesting to see what goes on behind the scenes with politicians, that if you're a public figure you need to lead your life quite publicly. And I think it's fair to let people see what's going on.

"But I'd be astonished if arch Remainers suddenly think, 'Oh my goodness, Brexit was a wonderful idea after all.'"