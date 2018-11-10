The "Pushy Parent" Video Which Has Gone Viral

This is the video of a 'pushy' dad helping his son save a goal which has gone viral.

When Phil Hatfield was watching his six-year-old son playing football in Bow Street, near Aberystwyth, he couldn't resist giving him a "helping" hand.

Little did he know that the video which captured the moment would go viral and be seen by more than 25 million people.

The video of the children's game shows under-8s goalkeeper Osian saving a shot, but only after being pushed on to the ball by his dad.

Despite 'saving' the initial shot, a player manages to volley in the rebound making the initial save sadly redundant.

Mr Hatfield has said that during future games he plans to stay on the touchline and keep quiet.

Ian Payne asked his listeners whether they thought that being a pushy parent helps children or not, and he got a rather interesting call from a fencing referee who revealed that he has carded more parents than he has children!

Michael told Ian that he had given out yellow cards to parents for disruptive or influential behaviour, which when doubled up can result in a red card and a point being awarded to the opponent.