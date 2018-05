Why Are Beef Burgers Also Known As Hamburgers?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Matt, Surbiton

Question: Why are beef burgers sometimes known as hamburgers?

Answer: Because they hail from Hamburg.

Serving up minced meat in a patty was first done in the German city.

They wouldn’t call ham ham in Germany so it’s because of the place name.

Doner kebabs were made in Germany as well.