Woman, 22, dies after hit-and-run outside of takeaway after 'champagne coloured Volvo' mounts pavement

Grill Out in Oswestry. Picture: Google Maps

By Fran Way

A 22-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run outside a takeaway in the early hours of this morning.

West Mercia Police say officers were on the scene in Oswestry at 2.50am after a car mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway and struck down two people.

Both were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. The 22-year-old died shortly after arriving.

The second person only has minor injuries.

Police said the vehicle and its driver have not yet been located. The vehicle is believed to be a light gold or champagne colour Volvo.

READ MORE:Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves multiple people dead

READ MORE: Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

Detective Inspector Dave Bettison said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver.

“Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us on 999 quoting incident number 90i of today (9 October).

“We believe there may have been a number of passengers in the vehicle, and I would also urge them to come forward.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid.

“Investigations will continue throughout today.”