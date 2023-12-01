Dean Dunham asks Evri - the delivery company what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham: Ask Evri - The Delivery Company

By Dean Dunham

In Dean Dunham’s ‘Ask’ series, he asks key individuals and organisations (such as regulators, consumer organisations, ombudsmen, alternative dispute resolution providers, energy providers, online marketplaces and other retailers) the burning questions LBC listeners are asking.

ASK EVRI

With the Christmas shopping season in full swing and so many people now shopping online, delivery problems have become one of the most complained about consumer issues.

Citizens Advice has released its 2023 delivery complaints table which has seen delivery giant, Evri, come bottom of the table, and the delivery industry as a whole coming off very badly. Consumers are complaining of late delivery, missing deliveries, parcels showing up damaged or the wrong parcels arriving on their doorstep. Many are also finding themselves in the middle of battles, where the delivery company says it has delivered when it hasn’t.

This week Dean was joined by Evri on the ASK series for what was a thorny, frank interview. Dean put all of your questions and more to the Chief Customer Officer of the delivery firm which was met with honest, and in some cases, surprising responses.

If you’re wondering if it is sufficient for Evri to simply provide a photo of your closed front door to prove delivery, if it is OK for your Evri driver to throw your parcel over your fence, or leave it in the recycling bin, or if you want to know what you should do if your parcel arrives damaged, this is a must-watch interview.