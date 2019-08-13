Andrew Castle Tells Remainer His "Patronising Tone" Is "Another Vote For A Populist Government"

Andrew Castle told a Remainer who wanted to ignore the referendum result, "every time somebody on your side of the argument sneers at those who you consider beneath you, that's another vote for a populist government."

A caller who disagreed with the result of the EU referendum said he didn't think the vote was democratic as EU citizens weren't allowed to vote.

He told LBC's Andrew Castle: "I'd just to like to remind all Remainers about their democratic right to leave the EU - that thousands of EU citizens that work and pay their taxes here weren't allowed to vote in the referendum - there's a question mark of what was that about."

He also called the Conservative leadership "propaganda by the breath" and believed it was unfair that only a minority of people were allowed to decide that Boris Johnson would be our next Prime Minister.

After he said "stupid people actually believe all that sort of rhetoric", Andrew Castle told the caller: "Every time somebody on your side of the argument sneers at those who you consider beneath you, that is another vote for a populist government.

"You don't realise your patronising tone with people just gets them antagonised and you have an increase in the popularity of populist leaders. You've just patronised so many people.

"You think the vote should be disregarded in effect."

When the caller tried to list the disadvantages of Brexit, Andrew Castle said: "I know all that...but people voted to leave and we haven't left yet."

The caller questioned the democracy of the vote that excluded EU citizens.

Andrew Castle replied with: "Scottish people who lived outside Scotland weren't allowed to vote in the Scottish, referendum, that was weird."