Annunziata Rees-Mogg: "Leavers Knew Exactly What We Were Voting For"

The Brexit Party MEP told LBC presenter Clive Bull that it is "ludicrous" that "Remainers constantly tell Leavers that we didn't know what we voted for."

She said: "I'm yet to come across a Leaver who didn't."

Rees-Mogg added: "It was for if a good deal that actually meant leaving...

"If basically a free trade deal was available, great.

"If not, we were leaving on WTO terms."

Clive Bull questioned her on this: "Well, that's not what it says in the Vote Leave campaign leaflet.

"It says there will be an orderly Brexit with a deal, so I think there was some confusion there."

Annunziata Rees-Mogg Says Leave Voters Knew Exactly What They Were Voting For. Picture: PA

Rees-Mogg replied: "I don't think Leave voters had any expectation that the European Union would treat us any better than it had in the previous years and decades."

She then proceeded to tell Clive Bull that 'Project Fear' from the Remain campaign "was on a scale far greater than anything from the Leave campaign."