Brexit MEP Claims Businesses Are More Concerned About A Delay To Brexit Than No Deal

21 September 2019, 16:43

Lance Foreman says the "continued delay" and inability of politicians to sort out Brexit is more of a concern to businesses in the UK than they are fearful of a no-deal Brexit.

The Brexit Party MEP for London said he doesn't think "chaos will ensue" with a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "With a no-deal Brexit, even within a matter of weeks, people will start saying 'my life is pretty much as it was before and nothing has really changed'.

"I think that's fact."

Foreman told LBC presenter Ian Payne: "I speak to business people all the time. They're not concerned about No Deal.

"What really concerns them is this continued delay and that politicians can't sort it out."

He added: "Yes, there might be some very short-term glitches but we'll get through all that."

