Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Rejected By MPs For A Second Time

MPs have voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time. Picture: PA

Theresa May has suffered another heavy defeat to her Brexit deal after MPs once again voted against it.

The Prime Minister's deal was rejected 391 to 242 - a majority of 149 on Tuesday night.

Speaking straight after the result, Mrs May said MPs would be given a free vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal on Wednesday.

If the Commons declines to approve a no-deal Brexit, a vote on extending Article 50 will take place on Thursday.

"I profoundly regret the decision that the House has taken tonight," the Prime Minister said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's Brexit deal is now "dead".

A spokesperson for European Council President Donald Tusk released a statement immediately after.

It read: "With only 17 days left to 29 March, today's vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a 'no-deal' Brexit.

The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 12, 2019

"We will continue our no-deal preparations and ensure that we will be ready if such a scenario arises. Should there be a UK reasoned request for an extension, the EU27 will consider it and decide by unanimity.

"The EU27 will expect a credible justification for a possible extension and its duration. The smooth functioning of the EU institutions will need to be ensured.”

Some 75 Conservative MPs rebelled to vote against the deal, while just three Labour MPs and four independents joined the 235 Tories who backed it.