Children Vs Teachers: How Much Do They Know About Brexit?

How much do Britain's teachers know about Brexit? On the day that the UK was supposed to leave the European Union, we got some school pupils to ask their teachers some key questions on Brexit.

Do they know what the backstop is?

What is Jeremy Corbyn's five-point plan for Brexit?

What is maximum facilitation?

Surely the people in charge of moulding our young minds can answer these essential questions on Brexit...

Children Vs Teachers: How much do they know about Brexit? Picture: LBC

It turns out that maybe they can't.

Watch the video at the top of the page.