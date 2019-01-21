EU Citizen Settled Status Process A Shambles As Thousands Struggle To Apply

EU citizens are struggling with the government's new app to apply to stay in the UK after Brexit, with one man finding it failed on three different phones.

The website and app opens to EU nationals living in the UK with passports and their non-EU family members with biometric residence cards, ahead of a full launch by April.

Critics are warning that thousands could be left without legal status if applications are not processed quickly and efficiently.

LBC was with Max, a 49-year-old Italian man this morning as he tried to apply.

He tried using an iPhone, but the app was not available on the App Store this morning.

He tried using his Android phone, but after downloading the app, received the message that his phone is not compatible with the app. This was because his device does not have NFC technology, which allows it to get passport information.

The error message Max and many other EU citizens got. Picture: LBC

Finally, he tried his wife's phone, which does have all the correct technology. However, as he put his phone on top of the passport to transfer the data, it wouldn't work. He's now having to go to the local library to try to make it work there.

He's not the only one. Jacob Krupa, a prominent journalist from Poland living in London, was told that his documentation was not sufficient to apply.

I have been in the UK for over 6,5 years. The EU Settlement Scheme - launched today - requires 5 years of residence to obtain settled status - but the IT system doesn't recognise my residence in this country, and asks for additional documentation.



Good start, eh? 🙄 — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) January 21, 2019

Nick Ferrari's point after listening to that was very pointed: "If a man in his 40s with perfect English is having problems, how will a person in their 70s or 80s cope with this to stay in the country they live in?"

Full details on how to download and use the app can be found here