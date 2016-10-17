Tory Councillor Set Up Petition To ‘Criminalise EU Support’, Twitter Ridiculed Him

17 October 2016, 14:02

Petition EU Support Treason

A Conservative councillor launched a petition to make supporting the EU a criminal offence, so Twitter exercised its free speech.

Christian Holliday, who sits on the Guildford borough council, launched his petition this morning. He proposes the government 'Amend the Treason Felony Act to make supporting UK membership of the EU a crime.'

After he publicised his push to reform the law on social media, Twitter users swiftly moved to ridicule the petition. Here are some of the best responses.

Mr Holliday has now been suspended from the council until November 8 for referring to the council in the petition without their approval.

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With