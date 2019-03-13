MPs Vote Against A No-Deal Brexit Under "Any Circumstance"

House of Commons rejects leaving the EU without a deal. Picture: PA

A no-deal Brexit has been completely rejected by MPs as Theresa May suffered two defeats in 30 minutes.

In the first blow for the Prime Minister, MPs backed a non-legally binding motion calling for no deal to be taken off the table under “any circumstances”.

The amendment, tabled by former cabinet minister Dame Caroline Spelman, passed by just four votes.

The main motion, tabled by the government, was to prevent the UK from exiting the EU on 29th March without a withdrawal agreement.

Theresa May said MPs would vote on extending Brexit on Thursday. Picture: Getty

But, in a dramatic development, the government ordered its own MPs to vote against it in a last-minute move.

The motion, however, still passed 321 votes to 278, with a number of cabinet members ignoring a three-line whip to abstain.

Speaking directly after, Mrs May said there was a “clear majority” against a no-deal Brexit.

MPs will now vote on whether to delay the UK’s EU exit on Thursday.

If it’s passed, and the EU approves, the UK will not leave the bloc on 29th March as planned.

Follow LBC for all the latest updates.