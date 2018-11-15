Brexiteers Get Their Own Back On Remainer Who Stands Behind TV Interviews

The man who stands behind TV interviews holding up People's Vote banners got a taste of his own medicine when Brexiteers did the same to him while LBC spoke to him.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables was speaking to Steve Bray, who has spent the last 16 months protesting against Brexit on College Green outside Parliament.

Yesterday, he shot to fame by constantly moving to get in shot during a BBC interview, which went viral on social media.

He's back outside Parliament again today, so Rachael went to find out what motivates him.

But as he was answering, pro-Brexit supporters spotted the interview and rushed to get their Leave Means Leave banners behind him.

The banner battle behind Steve Bray during his interview on LBC. Picture: LBC

Steve is a numismatist - a coin expert - and started becoming political during the referendum when he rowed with friends on social media. Every day parliament is sitting, he's been out on College Green protesting against Brexit.