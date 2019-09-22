Stephen Kinnock Says Labour Brexit Position Is "Muddying The Waters"

22 September 2019, 16:43

The Labour MP told Theo Usherwood that Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit is "very challenging" and wouldn't pass the "doorstep test".

He said: "We would be saying to people on the doorstep, vote for us in a general election.

But we're not entirely sure what deal we'd put to a referendum after a general election and we're not absolutely sure who would campaign for that in that referendum."

It struggles to pass what Kinnock calls the 'doorstep test'.

That, he explains, is "when you're speaking to a skeptical constituent".

Stephen Kinnock Says Labour Brexit Position Is "Muddying The Waters"
Stephen Kinnock Says Labour Brexit Position Is "Muddying The Waters". Picture: LBC

He told Theo that the UK should leave with a deal and he thinks Labour should have "stuck to their guns" on that policy.

Kinnock said Lbour could have them positioned themselves in the middle between the Liberal Democrat and Conservative policy.

In the end, he said: "We've ended up with a muddying of the waters and that is a matter for regret."

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With