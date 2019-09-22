Stephen Kinnock Says Labour Brexit Position Is "Muddying The Waters"

The Labour MP told Theo Usherwood that Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit is "very challenging" and wouldn't pass the "doorstep test".

He said: "We would be saying to people on the doorstep, vote for us in a general election.

But we're not entirely sure what deal we'd put to a referendum after a general election and we're not absolutely sure who would campaign for that in that referendum."

It struggles to pass what Kinnock calls the 'doorstep test'.

That, he explains, is "when you're speaking to a skeptical constituent".

Stephen Kinnock Says Labour Brexit Position Is "Muddying The Waters". Picture: LBC

He told Theo that the UK should leave with a deal and he thinks Labour should have "stuck to their guns" on that policy.

Kinnock said Lbour could have them positioned themselves in the middle between the Liberal Democrat and Conservative policy.

In the end, he said: "We've ended up with a muddying of the waters and that is a matter for regret."