Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Rejected By MPs In Historic Vote
15 January 2019, 19:39 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 20:37
Theresa May has suffered a heavy defeat after MPs rejected her Brexit deal in a historic vote.
432 MPs voted against it while 202 voted for it - a majority of 230.
Jeremy Corbyn described the result as a "catastrophic" for the government.
The Labour leader announced he was tabling a motion of no confidence in the government.
It will be debated by MPs tomorrow.
- What happens now Jeremy Corbyn has called a vote of no confidence in the government?
The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War.
In a statement immediately after her drubbing, Mrs May said: "The House has spoken and this Government will listen."
She offered cross-party talks with MPs across the House to determine a way forward.