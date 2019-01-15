Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Rejected By MPs In Historic Vote

15 January 2019, 19:39 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 20:37

Theresa May has suffered a heavy defeat after MPs rejected her Brexit deal in a historic vote.

432 MPs voted against it while 202 voted for it - a majority of 230.

Jeremy Corbyn described the result as a "catastrophic" for the government.

The Labour leader announced he was tabling a motion of no confidence in the government.

It will be debated by MPs tomorrow.

Theresa May suffered a heavy defeat on Tuesday. Picture: PA

- What happens now Jeremy Corbyn has called a vote of no confidence in the government?

The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War.

In a statement immediately after her drubbing, Mrs May said: "The House has spoken and this Government will listen."

She offered cross-party talks with MPs across the House to determine a way forward.

