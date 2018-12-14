LBC Asks Tony Blair: Would “No Deal” Be On A Second Referendum?

Today Tony Blair once again called for a second referendum to break the Brexit deadlock, but should it include the option of a “no deal”? LBC put that question to him.

The former prime minister described Britain's withdrawal from the EU as a "man made" issue which can be "unmade by man”.

He also called on European leaders to begin preparing for an extension to the UK's membership.

Following his speech at the People’s Vote event on Friday, LBC reporter Matthew Thompson managed to grab a few minutes with the ex-Labour leader.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair makes a speech on Brexit at the British Academy in London. Picture: PA

So if there ever was a second public vote on leaving the EU, what would the options be?

“You can’t exclude the true Brexit position,” Mr Blair said.

“But their position is not no-deal, it's a hard Brexit.

“That's a deal, but a different type of deal from the Prime Minister's.”

Mr Blair added: “I don't want to see a hard border in Ireland...that is not [the Brexiteer] position either.

"There is no way that you can square the different commitments that are given to keeping an open border between North and South and no friction in Ireland, and the decision to leave the single market and the customs union, and have Northern Ireland in the same relationship to Europe as the rest of the UK".

Watch his full response above.