Tory MP Clashes With Brexit Challenge Lawyer

Eurosceptic Tory MP Peter Bone went head to head with Jolyon Maugham QC - who is launching another legal challenge to Brexit.

The pair joined Andrew Castle to debate the challenge to Britain leaving the EU - this time in the Irish high court.

Things got testy as the pair debated just how informed the electorate were before the referendum.

Watch the lively exchange above.