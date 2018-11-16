Ukip MEP’s Impromptu Brexit Protest Fails To Draw Big Crowds

A Ukip MEP’s impromptu protest against Theresa May’s “Brexit sell-out” has managed to attract just four people so far.

Earlier this morning Patrick O’Flynn sent a tweet to his 37,000 followers calling for a picket outside Downing Street.

Despite wracking up over 400 retweets, just a handful of people arrived.

I've had enough of this - who is up for a morning picket against the Govt Brexit sell-out outside Downing Street this morning? I will be there from 10am. Please come along. — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnmep) November 16, 2018

One of those was the former deputy chair of Ukip Suzanne Evans - who stood alongside Mr O’Flynn with a Vote Leave umbrella.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables said: “I count four people as part of Patrick O’Flynn’s protest.

“The man himself is stood there in a striped scarf, holding a ‘we voted Leave’ sign.

“Next to him is Suzanne Evans who is holding a Vote Leave umbrella.

“I thought there were six people, but on closer inspection, one gentleman pulled out a note book and a pen - so I’m going to assume he’s a journalist and another man then pulled out a camera.”

Update: At 12:51pm Rachael Venables reports Patrick O’Flynn's protest has now ended.