Ukip MEP’s Impromptu Brexit Protest Fails To Draw Big Crowds

16 November 2018, 11:20 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 12:53

A Ukip MEP’s impromptu protest against Theresa May’s “Brexit sell-out” has managed to attract just four people so far.

Earlier this morning Patrick O’Flynn sent a tweet to his 37,000 followers calling for a picket outside Downing Street.

Despite wracking up over 400 retweets, just a handful of people arrived.

One of those was the former deputy chair of Ukip Suzanne Evans - who stood alongside Mr O’Flynn with a Vote Leave umbrella.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables said: “I count four people as part of Patrick O’Flynn’s protest.

“The man himself is stood there in a striped scarf, holding a ‘we voted Leave’ sign.

“Next to him is Suzanne Evans who is holding a Vote Leave umbrella.

“I thought there were six people, but on closer inspection, one gentleman pulled out a note book and a pen - so I’m going to assume he’s a journalist and another man then pulled out a camera.”

Update: At 12:51pm Rachael Venables reports Patrick O’Flynn's protest has now ended.

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With